Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

