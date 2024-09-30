Cardano (ADA) Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.22 billion and $261.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Cardano alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.20 or 0.04127287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00044368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,142,804 coins and its circulating supply is 34,949,383,758 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.