Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

CE opened at $139.29 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

