Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

CE stock opened at $139.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

