Celestia Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00009140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a total market cap of $823.09 million and $111.07 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,073,424,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,073,205,479.451794 with 214,249,007.201794 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.97848862 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $120,243,829.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars.

