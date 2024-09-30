Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $18,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COR opened at $224.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.21 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

