Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

CVE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,019,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 216.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,250,000 after buying an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22,396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,429,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,538,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

