Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $49,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 88,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 119,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,507,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

NYSE CRL opened at $198.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.15 and its 200-day moving average is $221.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

