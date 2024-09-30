Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,343.3 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Shares of CWSRF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.40. 3,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.
