Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Flowserve makes up about 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after buying an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 663,631 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 155.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after buying an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

NYSE:FLS opened at $51.37 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

