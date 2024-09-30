China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,805,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPPF remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

