China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,438,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 4,076,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,461.3 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $3.61 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.
About China Resources Gas Group
