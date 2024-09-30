Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $223.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,333. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $126.96 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

