Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Cibus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBUS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBUS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cibus Stock Down 2.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cibus in the second quarter valued at $5,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cibus during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cibus in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 252,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $70.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Cibus has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.