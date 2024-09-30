Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.82 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $343.54 million and approximately $70.82 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $63,430.36 or 1.00203349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.83 or 0.00266707 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC launched on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 5,416 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 3,887.01900473. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 64,430.54326936 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $25,495,292.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

