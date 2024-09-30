CoinLoan (CLT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $194,947.42

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $194,947.42 and approximately $0.01 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars.

