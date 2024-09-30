Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.