Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

