Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

