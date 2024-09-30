Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of CUYTY stock remained flat at $13.15 on Monday. Colruyt Group has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colruyt Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.