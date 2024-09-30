Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 85,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,169,815.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 592,246 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,858,707.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,712,733 shares of company stock valued at $67,816,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

