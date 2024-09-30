Conflux 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126.15 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $813.12 million and $126.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,301.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00537138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00106593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00030923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00240163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00077076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,048,605,970 coins and its circulating supply is 4,436,091,631 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,048,298,904.39 with 4,435,798,888.04 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.196944 USD and is up 8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $61,412,035.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

