Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,338.5 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.93.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

