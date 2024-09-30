COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 785,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
