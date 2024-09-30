COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 785,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during trading hours on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

