Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 875,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Credicorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BAP stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $181.04. 297,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $186.36.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

