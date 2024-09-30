Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $166.49 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $166.49 million and $8.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000756 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

