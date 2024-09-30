Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $2.24 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $6.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00044109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

