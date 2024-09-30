CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,072,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,113.3 days.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $11.77 during trading on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.