CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,072,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,113.3 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $11.77 during trading on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
