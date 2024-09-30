Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 154.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of OLO worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 319,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 3.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 876,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OLO Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE OLO opened at $4.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.28. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,228.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425 over the last three months. 39.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.