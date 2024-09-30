Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 259,119 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259,119 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,862 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,436 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

