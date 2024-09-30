CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Up 20.1% in September

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,982,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 10,806,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CYDY remained flat at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,076. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.