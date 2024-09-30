D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,671 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $21,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $74.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

