D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 10,367 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

