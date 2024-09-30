D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.79% of NetScout Systems worth $23,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,602,000 after buying an additional 223,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 361,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

