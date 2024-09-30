D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $22.81 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441,189 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $113,995,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 5,406.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,118,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 1,098,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

