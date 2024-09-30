D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 153,924 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,924 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

