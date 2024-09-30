D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 153,924 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,924 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $99.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
