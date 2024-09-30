D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 72,397 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,397 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Yext by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 141,605 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yext by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 367,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Performance

YEXT opened at $6.72 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a PE ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Insider Activity

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 32,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

