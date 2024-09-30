Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,645 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after buying an additional 451,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,626,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $21,609,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOP stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

