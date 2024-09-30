Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

