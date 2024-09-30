Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in MasterBrand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 25.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MasterBrand by 11.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,407,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after purchasing an additional 448,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at $726,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

