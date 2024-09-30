Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $309,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,196 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $156.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $151.65 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.