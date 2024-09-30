Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.96 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.