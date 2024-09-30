De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,807,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 17,173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.7 days.
De Grey Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
De Grey Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 56,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. De Grey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
About De Grey Mining
