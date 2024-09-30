De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,807,500 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 17,173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 578.7 days.

Get De Grey Mining alerts:

De Grey Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

De Grey Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 56,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. De Grey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

About De Grey Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.