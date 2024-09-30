dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $4,817.66 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Get dForce USD alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00106593 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99656653 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,817.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.