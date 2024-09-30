DigiByte Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.69 million and $2.21 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get DigiByte alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,847.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.24 or 0.00537144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00105543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00241150 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00036563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00078208 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,279,054,740 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.