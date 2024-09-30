DIMO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.45 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. DIMO has a total market cap of $13.45 million and approximately $370,184.47 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIMO has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 240,764,689.356094 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16351503 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $390,613.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

