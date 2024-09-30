Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

