DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 23.4% in September

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.
DLY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.55. 69,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,366. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
