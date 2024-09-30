dYdX Price Reaches $1.06 (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $233.64 million and $41.32 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00265304 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,596,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,127,630 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars.
