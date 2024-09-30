eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,393,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,684. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

