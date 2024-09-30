Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Price Hits $2,661.16

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $597.82 million and $15,979.09 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for $2,661.16 or 0.04203943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,647 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,646.72484299. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,651.88490813 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17,650.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

